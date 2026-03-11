Growing Home - Be Patient if Your Soil is Wet

Every spring gardeners get itchy fingers, but you need to have patience if your soil is wet. If you walk on or cultivate soggy ground, you don’t just get muddy, you ruin your soil structure. Healthy soil is like a tiny apartment complex for roots, microbes, air, and water. When it’s compacted, those spaces collapse, roots struggle, water pools, and beneficial organisms move out. Clay soils are especially vulnerable. A simple test: squeeze a handful of soil. If it forms a shiny ribbon or muddy ball, it’s too wet. If it crumbles like chocolate cake, you’re good to go.