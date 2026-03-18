Growing Home - Bud-break

Not all fruit trees bloom at the same time in spring, which is why late frosts can wipe out flowers and their fruits. This difference is called bud-break when dormant buds swell and open. Apricots, peaches and cherries tend to break bud early. Apples and pears flower later, lowering the freeze risk. Even within a species, varieties vary: some apricots and cherries are early bloomers, others are later bloomers. This is influenced by winter and spring temperatures, and even rootstocks. Smart growers match suitable sites or choose later-blooming varieties.