Growing Home - The Benefits of Trees

A major study led by UC, Davis, found that neighborhoods with thicker tree canopies showed lower heart disease rates, while areas dominated by grass and shrubs showed a higher risk. Why? Trees cool air instead of heating it. Lawns sit at ground level and absorb sunlight; a tree shades roofs, sidewalks, and soil. Trees trap dust, soften noise, and lower human stress hormones. Grass comes with mowing exhaust, fertilizers, and often pesticides. Shrubs provide little climate control. The greenery you walk under matters more than greenery you walk on.