Growing Home - What to do if the top leader of your tree breaks off
If the top leader of your spruce, fir, or pine breaks off, the tree can lose its natural shape. The leader of a tree guides its upward growth. Without it, side branches compete to become the new top, creating a crooked tree. But young trees can be retrained. Select a side shoot near the top damaged area and gently bend it upright. Then secure a bamboo stake to the trunk’s top and loosely tie the bent shoot to the stake using soft cloth. After a year, the tied-up tree branch will grow vertically like a true leader and the stake can be removed, thus saving the natural form of a favorite evergreen tree.