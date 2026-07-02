Growing Home - Western Slope Botanical Gardens

Colorado’s Western Slope is home to great botanic gardens. In Grand Junction, the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens transformed a debris-filled site into flowers, tropical plants and desert species. The stunning Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is in Vail. Montrose Botanic Gardens demonstrates beautiful gardens thriving in our high-desert climate. The Durango Botanic Gardens, next to the public library, combines art, native plants and water-wise landscapes. The Durango and Montrose Botanic Gardens are staffed by volunteers. Botanic gardens are places of discovery and inspiration.