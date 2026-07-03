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Growing Home

Growing Home - Planting In July

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 3, 2026 at 9:04 AM MDT

Think July means planting season is over? July can be round two in the vegetable garden. Bush beans are fast and can provide a late summer harvest before frost. Many Brassicas like cabbage, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, kohlrabi, and turnips can still be planted. These cool-season crops mature great as late summer sets in. Beets, carrots, radishes, lettuce and spinach can also squeeze in depending on your season length. Just don’t forget to keep them wet for germination. While Summer may feel half over, get out there and sow some late summer seeds!

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
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