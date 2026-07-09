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Growing Home

Growing Home - Pass-Along Plants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:46 AM MDT

Before garden centers and online plant sales, favorite flowers spread across America one shovel-full at a time. Gardeners shared peonies, iris, daylilies, bee balm, and lilacs by digging up a piece and passing it along. That's where the term "pass- along plant" comes from. A peony blooming in Colorado today might have roots to a homestead in Iowa, or a family garden in Pennsylvania. These living pass along plants carried stories as well as flowers. Today's seed libraries are modern versions of pass-along plants. Gardening isn't just about growing plants, it's about growing community, too.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb