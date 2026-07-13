Growing Home - Another Meaning for Rhubarb
Besides my last name, Rhubarb has another unrelated meaning. The late popular baseball broadcaster, Red Barber, popularized the term Rhubarb in baseball. In baseball "rhubarb" isn’t describing a plant, rather a “rhubarb” is used by sportswriters and sport broadcasters to describe a heated argument during a baseball game between players, managers, and umpires. If you are a baseball fan you might have never heard the word rhubarb to describe an argument on the ball field. Rhubarb in baseball was a popular term between the 1930s and the 1970s but is rarely used today.