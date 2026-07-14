Growing Home - Culantro

You have probably heard of the spicy leaf, Cilantro, but have you ever heard of Culantro? Also known as Mexican coriander. Culantro is native to Central America and is popular in Southeast. Unlike cilantro, Culantro can take the heat, where cilantro quickly goes to seed and dies-back in warm weather. Unlike Cilantro, Culantro has tough leaves, but cooks have learned to finely slice Culantro leaves. Unlike Cilantro, Culantro retains its bold flavor when dehydrated and retains its color and flavor when cooked. Culantro won’t survive our winters but would grow in a warm greenhouse