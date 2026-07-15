Growing Home - The Smell of Fresh Cut Grass

Fresh-cut grass doesn’t just smell good to us. It may also serve as an insect alarm system. When grass and plants release those sharp green scents after being mowed or damaged, beneficial helpful insects follow the scent from great distances in order to find caterpillars or other plant- chewing pests hiding nearby beneficial insects can then control them. So, a lawn mower can trigger nature’s own pest- control network. Scientists believe plants and insects are engaged in constant invisible chemical conversations. Your backyard may seem quiet, but it’s buzzing with botanical espionage and airborne warnings.