Growing Home - How Plants Get Nutrients from the Air

For years, scientists believed plants got nutrients from dust after it fell to the soil. But new research suggests some plants can take nutrients directly through their leaves. Tiny dust particles contain phosphorus, iron, calcium, and other minerals. When dust settles on a leaf, natural acids on the leaf surface can help dissolve those particles, allowing nutrients to be absorbed. Researchers found, dust may supply a surprising share of a plant's iron and phosphorus needs. As the wind sweeps across western Colorado, that dust may be more than a nuisance, it might be plant food afar.