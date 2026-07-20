Growing Home - Nectar Robbing

Most are familiar with the common honeysuckle shrubs but there is also a honeysuckle vine called Dropmore Scarlet honeysuckle (Lonicera x brownii) which has trumpet trumpet- shaped scarlet flowers and blooms prolifically from late spring to frost. There is also a white-flowered honeysuckle vine attracting both hummingbirds and butterflies. Honeysuckles produce nectar at the base of a long tubular flower. But some short-tongued bees cheat by biting a hole near the honeysuckle’s flower base, stealing the nectar without pollinating the plant. Scientists call this "nectar robbing."