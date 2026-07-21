Growing Home - Haint Blue

If you've traveled through the South, you may have noticed covered porch ceilings painted sky blue. The tradition is based on African American folklore to keep out bad spirits that needed to cross water and were called “haints,” it was thought a blue porch ceiling resembled water and kept bad spirits away. The blue porch color was named “Haint Blue.” Later, practical explanations emerged that blue porch ceilings discouraged nesting wasps, mosquitoes and created a cool feeling on hot days. Whether for folklore, insects, or beauty, haint blue remains one of the South's most charming traditions.