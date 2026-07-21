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Growing Home

Growing Home - Haint Blue

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:29 AM MDT

If you've traveled through the South, you may have noticed covered porch ceilings painted sky blue. The tradition is based on African American folklore to keep out bad spirits that needed to cross water and were called “haints,” it was thought a blue porch ceiling resembled water and kept bad spirits away. The blue porch color was named “Haint Blue.” Later, practical explanations emerged that blue porch ceilings discouraged nesting wasps, mosquitoes and created a cool feeling on hot days. Whether for folklore, insects, or beauty, haint blue remains one of the South's most charming traditions.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb