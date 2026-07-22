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Growing Home

Growing Home - Screen Doors

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 22, 2026 at 9:31 AM MDT

If your screen door has a round pneumatic closer cylinder attached to it, then should close gently behind you, not slam hard or slowly shut at a snail's pace. But that is not always the case. As temperatures change through the seasons, the attached pneumatic closer often needs seasonal adjustments. To do that, look for the screw on the end of the cylinder. Turn the screw clockwise to slow the door and counterclockwise to speed it up. Surprisingly, the same air-cushion technology in your screen door closer is used in everything from commercial building doors to heavy industrial equipment.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb