Growing Home - The Carnation Capital of the World

Denver was known as the “Carnation Capital of the World.” With sunshine, cool nights, transportation access, and CSU support, family greenhouses arose across Denver, shipping carnations nationwide. In the 1920s, Denver carnations brought in more money than the state's gold mines. Then the Nixon administration asked CSU to teach Colombian farmers to grow flowers instead of coca. With cheap labor, perfect temperatures and air transport, they flooded the U.S. with cut flowers, ending Denver’s flower industry. Ironically, planes carrying Colombian flowers also hid even more cocaine to the USA.