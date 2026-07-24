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Growing Home

Growing Home - Avoiding Sunscald

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 24, 2026 at 9:34 AM MDT

If you've ever found a pale, papery patch on a tomato or pepper, you've likely seen sunscald. Much like a sunburn on human skin, sunscalds occur when fruits receive more direct sunlight than they can handle. It causes whitish or yellow patches. Gardeners often cause the problem themselves by pruning tomato leaves to speed ripening, but those leaves shade fruits from intense summer sun. So before reaching for the pruners, remember: those leaves are there for a purpose, creating nutrients and sugars that feed your tomatoes and peppers and the protect your harvest.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb