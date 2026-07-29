Growing Home - Moon Gardens

Not all gardens are meant for daytime. A moon garden is designed to shine after sunset using white flowers, silver foliage, and fragrant blooms. White petunias, moonflower, nicotiana, and lamb's ear are classic choices as they glow in evening light. Many flowers release their strongest fragrance at dusk. The English Garden designer Gertrude Jekyll popularized moon gardens in the late 1800s. Interestingly many white flowers evolved to attract nighttime moths rather than daytime bees. A moon garden may be the perfect excuse to enjoy your garden after, dark avoiding summer heat.