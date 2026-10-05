Growing Home: Planting Spring-Flowering Bulbs

If you’re planting spring-flowering bulbs this fall, choose wisely or you may be planting a salad bar for critters. No bulb is completely animal-proof, especially when food is scarce, but some bulbs have natural defenses. Globe-flowered Alliums smell oniony and that deters critters. Daffodils taste bitter and toxic. Fragrant hyacinths and grape hyacinths are also avoided by critters. And don’t overlook smaller early bloomers like snowdrops, winter aconite, and dwarf reticulate iris. Most are unappealing to wildlife. But tulips and crocuses? To deer and rabbits, you may just be serving a salad bar.