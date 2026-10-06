Growing Home: Wendell Berry Pt. 1

We recently lost Wendell Berry, a novelist, poet, essayist, activist, and farmer. Berry believed modern life has robbed our bodies of useful work. He joked that we treat our bodies like a pet that “must be taken out for exercise.” Wendell Berry noted that Gardening is different because “it restores the body to its usefulness,” and gives our bodies “the dignity of working in its own support.” We bend, dig, lift, pull and harvest because it needs doing. Our muscles finally have a reason. And somehow, being tired because the beans got planted feels much better than being tired from a treadmill.