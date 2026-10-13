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Growing Home

Growing Home: Grocery Cut Flowers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

Those grocery cut flowers have a lot of sky miles. Eighty percent of cut flowers sold in America are imported, mostly from Colombia and Ecuador. They fly 1,500 miles to Miami, and then two thousand miles to Colorado. So that innocent bunch of roses crossed a continent, passed through customs and traveled more than 3,000 miles to reach your kitchen table. Imported flowers are inspected for pests, but because we don’t eat cut flowers, pesticide residues aren’t regulated and toxic chemical residues can be high. So, you might want to wash your hands after arranging your store-bought bouquet.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb