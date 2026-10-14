Growing Home: Betty Ford Alpine Garden

In Vail at 8,200 feet, the Betty Ford Alpine Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary. What began in 1986 as a small planting project has grown into one of the world’s highest botanical gardens, with more than 3,000 plant varieties from alpine regions around the globe. It’s more than a beautiful garden. Betty Ford Garden’s staff also monitor rare alpine plants in the wild, saves seeds and works to protect vulnerable mountain ecosystems. Next time you are going through Vail check out Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. It’s free although donations are suggested.