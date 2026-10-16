Growing Home: Too Much Water

One of the easiest ways to kill a houseplant is to give it too much of something it needs: water. Roots need water, but they also breathe in air from tiny spaces between soil particles. In saturated soil, water replaces that air and roots can literally suffocate. Without oxygen, root cells begin to die, giving entry to root-rotting organisms. To confuse us, an overwatered plant wilts just like a thirsty one. So, we see wilting and give the poor plant another drink, worsening everything. Also important is to only grow in pots with a drainage hole and a saucer.