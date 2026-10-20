Growing Home: Daddy Longlegs

Daddy longlegs may look like spiders on stilts, but while both are arachnids, daddy longlegs aren’t spiders. They belong to their own group called Opiliones. Common in Colorado gardens, Daddy longlegs have no venom, no fangs and spin no webs, so forget that old tale about them being dangerously poisonous. Their front pair of legs works almost like antennae, feeling the world ahead. And if a Daddy longlegs loses a leg in a battle it may keep twitching for minutes, distracting a predator while the Daddy longlegs escapes. That leg never grows back.