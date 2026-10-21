Growing Home - Black Vine Weevil

If you have copious notches on leaf edges about a 1/3-inch, the culprit is probably the Black vine weevil, a destructive outdoor shrub pest. Adults chew rounded notches on leaves, while the white, brown-headed, C-shaped larvae feed on roots. Adults are 3/8-inch long, black with tiny yellow flecks, pear-shaped with a snout, and wingless, so they can't fly. Nearly all black vine weevils in North America are female. They don't need males to reproduce, so one Black Vine Weevil in a nursery pot can start an entire infestation. To control, inspect plants after dark with a flashlight and hand-pick the adults.