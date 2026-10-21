Growing Home: Native Pollinators

If you find perfect circles cut from roses or lilac leaves, relax… That's probably the work of a leafcutter bee, one of our best native pollinators. The bee isn't eating the leaf. She's carrying each nearly perfect leaf circle home to line a nursery for her young. That's very different from the black vine weevil, which chews ragged notches along leaf edges and whose root-feeding larvae can seriously damage shrubs. The Leafcutter bees cut such remarkably perfect circles that they look as though they were made with a tiny paper punch. Sometimes a hole in a leaf is the calling card of a happy pollinator.