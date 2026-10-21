Growing Home: Wendell Berry Pt. 2

We recently lost the great poet, farmer, and philosopher, Wendell Berry. Today Let’s revisit snippets of Wendell Berry’s writing, he said…..”Under the pavement- the dirt is dreaming of grass. Do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you. The mind that is not baffled, is unemployed. The great enemy of freedom is the alignment of political power with wealth. More of Wendell Berry… “I can think of no better form of personal involvement in the cure of the environment than that of gardening." Thanks Wendell Berry for your wisdom. Rest in peace.