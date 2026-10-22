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Growing Home

Growing Home: Decoding Tires

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

Let’s decode tires as winter arrives. Summer tires are best for summer driving. All-Season tires are for light rain and light snow and are best for milder climates. Mud and Snow tires fit in the middle ground between all-season and dedicated winter tires. Winter Tires have rubber that remains flexible in cold conditions and have thin cut lines into the tread called “siping” that hold better on ice. Winter Tires have deep tread designed for traction in snow, slush and ice. While budget is always a concern, if you live where winters are impactful you can’t beat Winter Tires for control and better breaking.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb