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Growing Home

Growing Home: Planting Trees in Fall

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

Planting trees in fall can save money as trees are often discounted at the end of the season. As temperatures cool, newly planted trees won’t suffer from heat stress and need less water to establish their root systems before winter. However, Fall planted trees do need some winter watering during dry spells. Even once a month watering from November through March is helpful. Be sure to confirm with your nursery if any warranties are included with the trees on sale. But I have one caveat, if you live above 6,500 feet, I suggest you avoid Fall planted trees and only plant trees in the spring.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb