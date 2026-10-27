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Growing Home

Growing Home: Mountain Passes

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 27, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

Our mountain passes are named for explorers, politicians and people long forgotten. Take Kebler Pass. Julian Kebler was a mining engineer and right-hand man to coal baron John Osgood, who built the Redstone castle. Kebler owned Crested Butte coal mines and was manager of what became CF&I. McClure’s Pass was named after the humble Thomas McClure, an Irish immigrant, former miner and potato farmer who developed the Red McClure potato and later operated a stopping place for travelers near what is now called McClure’s pass. Many names for Colorado passes may have a story behind them.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb