Growing Home: Mountain Passes

Our mountain passes are named for explorers, politicians and people long forgotten. Take Kebler Pass. Julian Kebler was a mining engineer and right-hand man to coal baron John Osgood, who built the Redstone castle. Kebler owned Crested Butte coal mines and was manager of what became CF&I. McClure’s Pass was named after the humble Thomas McClure, an Irish immigrant, former miner and potato farmer who developed the Red McClure potato and later operated a stopping place for travelers near what is now called McClure’s pass. Many names for Colorado passes may have a story behind them.