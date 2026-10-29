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Growing Home

Growing Home: Skirret

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

Before potatoes conquered European gardens, there was Skirret. This nearly forgotten root vegetable grew centuries before potatoes arrived from South America. A relative of carrots and parsnips, skirret produces clusters of slender white roots with a sweet, nutty flavor. The roots were boiled, roasted, fried or mashed much like potatoes today. Skirret is a perennial and can be grown from seed or divided roots and plants are available on-line. Skirret needs rich, moist soil. Wait until Skirret’s second year for the first harvest. Harvest most of the roots, but replant a few, and next year's crop is underway.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
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