Growing Home: Planting Wildflowers

Wildflowers grow in the wild but can also be grown in your yard or acreage. Later fall is the best time to plant wildflower seeds. Sow just prior to the soil freezing. By sowing wildflowers in late October or November, the winter will help break the seed’s dormancy and take advantage of spring rains. Spread the wildflower seeds evenly and lightly rake the seeds into the soil. A light mulch of pea gravel or pine needles over the top of the bed will help them grow. Look for wildflower seed mixes suited to our region and suitable to your site’s light and soil conditions.