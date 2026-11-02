Growing Home: Trying to Make Sense of Mountain Weather

Weather is hard to predict in Western Colorado. A Washington Post analysis of data found Paonia had the least accurate high temperature forecast in the lower 48 states. Our mountains, valleys and temperature inversions fool even sophisticated computer models. Which is why many consult several weather apps. I use Weather Underground, AccuWeather, MyRadar and OpenSnow, and I find the native Apple Weather app unreliable. For the bigger picture, on YouTube, meteorologist Don Day’s weekday discussion called DayWeather is excellent. Around here, the weather needs a second opinion.