Growing Home: Should You Really Leave Your Leaves on the Lawn?

There is a movement afoot to leave your tree leaves on your lawn all winter. But a lawn still needs light, air, and moisture in the winter months. A thick layer of soggy leaves left on the turf will inhibit the grass from staying healthy, promote fungal diseases and provide habitat for mice who can girdle trees. You can still leave the leaves, but they should be chopped finely no thicker than ½-inch and spread evenly across a lawn. This is best done by shredding the leaves with a lawn mower. You can also add the shredded leaves to a compost pile or add as a mulch to your planting beds.