Growing Home: Make Bulb Planting Easier!

Spring flowering bulbs can be planted as long as the soil is not frozen. Planting bulbs late is when flowering bulbs go on sale. There is a tool that can speed up the chore of planting bulbs. It combines a common cordless drill with a sturdy auger. Why dig holes when you can drill them? The most common bulb auger is 3-inches wide by 7-inches long. Simply drill the planting hole using the auger and lift the loose dirt out. Drilling holes works best with slightly moist soil. Backfill the hole with the remaining loose dirt. Plant Large bulbs like tulips six inches deep. Plant smaller bulbs like crocus 4 inches deep.