Growing Home: Mice Are Not Nice Houseguests

Mice are now looking for winter lodging, don’t let it be your house. A female can produce a litter every three weeks, and offspring can breed in just six weeks. Mice chew wiring, contaminate food, and some carry deadly hantavirus. Amazingly, mice can squeeze through dime-sized openings. Their fur makes them look much bigger than they really are. Inspect foundations, doors and pipes for openings. Mice can chew through foam seals so use metal mesh with foam or caulk. Use traps where needed and disinfect mouse droppings before sweeping or vacuuming mouse droppings.