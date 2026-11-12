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Growing Home

Growing Home: At last landscape plants for the arid West!

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:01 AM MST

For decades, Western gardeners were offered plants best suited for the Eastern US. Horticulturist David Salman had a better idea. In 1984 Salman opened a nursery in Santa Fe that sold beautiful plants suited to our sunny, dry and cold winters. He founded High Country Gardens and introduced over 60 plants suited to Western climates. Among Solman’s favorites were hummingbird mints (Agastache) and an ornamental native blue grama grass called “Blond Ambition.” Salman pasted in 2022, but waterwise Western gardens carry some of David Salman’s mission to plant appropriate plants for the high country west.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb