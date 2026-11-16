Weeds have a remarkable survival strategy called delayed seed dormancy. Rather than sprouting all at once, some seeds remain dormant for years, waiting for favorable conditions. Lambsquarters and pigweed seeds can survive 40 years in the soil. This first came to light in 1879 when a Michigan botanist buried bottles of weed seeds to see how long they'd survive. When scientists unearthed them 141 years later, 40% of the weed seeds stored in the bottle still sprouted! Disturbing garden soil can awaken long-buried seeds, so every time you cultivate, you may be planting next year's weeds.