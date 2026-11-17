Why do some trees hang onto their dead leaves all winter? It's called marcescence (mar-SES-?ns). Normally, trees form a separation layer releasing leaves in fall. But young oaks, and some other trees often retain their brown leaves until spring. As oaks mature, they tend to outgrow this habit. An early hard freeze can also prevent leaves from dropping. Scientists aren't sure why marcescence evolved. One theory is that dead leaves discourage browsing deer. Another theory is leaves falling in spring provide mulch and nutrients just when trees need them. In spring, new growth finally pushes the old leaves off.