Just a few seconds of sunlight can trigger the germination of some long-buried weed seeds. Every time you till your garden, you could wake up a new crop of weeds. When cultivation brings dormant seeds to the surface, the seeds find light, warmth and moisture. That's why no-till gardening is gaining popularity. Instead of turning the soil, gardeners add compost and mulch to the surface, leaving buried weed seeds undisturbed. Not tilling also preserves soil structure, protects beneficial soil organisms and conserves moisture. Sometimes the best way to fight weeds is to leave the soil alone.