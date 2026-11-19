Not all glazed clay flowerpots can survive a Western Colorado winter. The problem isn't just cold, it's water! Porous clay absorbs moisture, which expands about nine percent when frozen, often cracking the pot or its glazing. Even a beautiful, expensive glazed pot may be less winter-hardy than an ordinary unglazed one! What matters is the clay beneath the glaze. High-fired stoneware is generally more frost-resistant. Look for pots labeled frost-proof, keep drainage holes open and elevate them off the ground. When in doubt, bring valuable pots indoors.