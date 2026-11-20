One of our most common lawn weeds is plantain, which has broad leaves and upright seed stalks. It's a close relative of the plant commercially grown for psyllium, the soluble fiber in Metamucil. Fibrous Psyllium seed husks can absorb enough water to swell tenfold. Our common plantain also has edible seeds and leaves. Young leaves can be eaten in salads or cooked like spinach, but older leaves become tough and stringy. Dried leaves make an herbal tea. Indians called Plantain "white man's footprint," as the plant followed settlers across America, its seeds hitchhiking on muddy shoes.