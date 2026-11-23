Big sagebrush, Artemisia tridentata, is one of Western Colorado's most familiar native shrubs. But there's more to sagebrush than its wonderful fragrance. Research suggests it can wage chemical warfare. Sagebrush releases compounds that can inhibit the germination of certain neighboring plants. One study found that soil beneath sagebrush reduced wild tobacco seed germination by 60%. Even more surprising, damaged sagebrush can release airborne chemicals that affect nearby plants. Apparently, sagebrush has more defenses than just its bitter taste!