Growing Home: Plants That Stake Out Their Domain
Plants don't just compete for sunlight, water and nutrients. Some wage chemical warfare. It's called allelopathy, when plants release chemicals that inhibit their neighbors. Black walnut trees produce juglone (JUG-lohn), a compound that can harm susceptible plants. Sunflowers also produce natural chemicals that suppress some competing vegetation. Gardeners can put allelopathy to work by growing winter rye as a cover crop to help control weeds. But beware. Rye residues can also interfere with germination of future small-seeded crops, but the effect diminishes after a few weeks.