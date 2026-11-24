Plants don't just compete for sunlight, water and nutrients. Some wage chemical warfare. It's called allelopathy, when plants release chemicals that inhibit their neighbors. Black walnut trees produce juglone (JUG-lohn), a compound that can harm susceptible plants. Sunflowers also produce natural chemicals that suppress some competing vegetation. Gardeners can put allelopathy to work by growing winter rye as a cover crop to help control weeds. But beware. Rye residues can also interfere with germination of future small-seeded crops, but the effect diminishes after a few weeks.