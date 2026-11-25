Did you know sagebrush can eavesdrop on its neighbors? When insects damage big sagebrush (Artemisia Tridentata), it releases airborne chemicals that nearby sagebrush can detect. These chemicals enter the plant thought tiny leaf pores, triggering defenses against hungry insects. Researchers even found that sagebrush responds more effectively to chemical warnings from close relatives than from unrelated plants. Scientists are still learning exactly how plants recognize these signals. Amazing that sagebrush doesn't need ears or a nose to know when trouble is brewing.