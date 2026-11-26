A century ago, Colorado's mountain valleys were famous for lettuce. Buena Vista, Salida, and Eagle shipped head lettuce nationwide. Buena Vista called itself the Head Lettuce World Capital. The cool mountain nights grew quality lettuce. Winter ice cut from lakes was stored in sawdust and kept lettuce cool the next summer. By 1929, over 10,000 acres were planted along the railroad in Chaffee County alone. But the Depression and refrigerated railcars eventually allowed California to ship lettuce year-round. By the 1950s, Buena Vista's lettuce boom was done. Technology that helped Colorado’s lettuce, also helped to end it.