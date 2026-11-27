If you are in the business of farming and could use a large cooler to store produce, but can’t afford a walk-in cooler you might be interested in some gizmos that trick air conditioners into cooling a well-insulated space much cooler normal air conditioners. There are semi do-it-yourself controllers that converts your air conditioner into powering a small walk-in cooler for storing produce. Look into CoolBots at storeitcold.com and the very DIY “Inkbird” temperature controllers. These low-cost solutions might be a good perfect for farm produce in hot summers.