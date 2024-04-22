Gunnison Tunnel: Daring Expeditions and Crazy Ideas, pt 1

And there’s actually kind of a painful twist to this already sad story, in an 1880 treaty, the Utes had actually been promised the land around the confluence of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers, the area around today’s city of Grand Junction. And having lost the strong leadership of Chief Ouray less than two years earlier, were kind dupped. This guy Otto Mears, was on the commission to decide where the Ute reservation would be and he concluded that the expected location at present Grand Junction was not suitable because it didn’t have sufficient agricultural land for them. We know that not to be the case. Today there’s more than 40,000 acres of cultivated land around Grand Junction. The area had been surveyed to accommodate the new reservation there, but Mears knew that he would benefit more financially from white settlers than the Ute. The slite was justified by some weasel word legalese in the 1880 treaty that said, the Ute’s would be given the area around the confluence, “or adjacent” land. The reservation is 150 miles from the confluence. When the chair of the commission George Manypenny (great name), objected, “Hey, that doesn’t seem legal given that we promised them this area around the confluence. Otto Mears said, “No no! The Treaty says “or adjacent” territory, and Utah is a territory, and thus it’s self-evident that this is adjacent, thus, we’re obeying the letter of the law”. Ultimately a military show of force, compelled the Ute’s to leave the valley for Utah in a forced march, but only after clear threats of violence. They left haistly for Utah, without a shot fired.

Ute Bear Dance music is replaced by steam whistle.

R. Carlos Nakai – Library of Congress recording https://www.loc.gov/item/2021688564/?