Gunnison Tunnel Series: How To Build A Tunnel, pt. 3

As say this I can’t stop thinking about a tour of the Bachelor Syracuse mine my family and I went on last summer – It’s just 10 minutes north of Ouray, and the guide takes you back about 1500 feet in an old hard-rock silver mine. Once you get all the way back, You turn off your headlamps, and the guide lights a couple candles. Then our guide, she had a volunteer (that was me) hold a rock drill against the wall, and she lifted the sledge, and said, “ok jack, here we go!”. It was awesome. She did not actually take a swing and the drill – thank God.

I’ll link the Bachelor Syracuse mine tour in the show-notes.