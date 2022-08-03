© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 3, 2022

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT
Drowning in student loans.
LA Johnson
/
NPR

You’re tuned into KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Wednesday, August 3. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

The Montrose Press recently reported on updates relating to the Sunset Mesa body scheme case. The two Montrose women are now formally deemed guilty of mail fraud and aiding in the illegal sale of human remains. Their hearings are set for January 3, 2023 in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney’s Office calculated their sentences will be around 12-16 years.

Nearly 7,000 Coloradans pushed into onerous student loan repayment terms can expect checks in the mail as soon as this week as part of a settlement agreement. Navient, one of the country’s largest student loan servicers, has been ordered to provide 1.85 billion dollars in relief to borrowers nationwide.

The settlement results from legal action brought by 39 state Attorneys General over allegations of predatory lending practices by the company. As part of the settlement agreement, Navient will forgive around 35 million dollars of student loan debt of more than 1300 Coloradans and send out restitution payments to around 7000 more.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio and KGNU's Shannon Young got the details from Colorado State Attorney General Phil Weiser.

FEATURE (7:03)

That wraps up KVNF’s Wednesday Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich, thanks for listening.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Stephanie Maltarich
See stories by Stephanie Maltarich