KVNF Regional Newscast: August 3, 2022

You’re tuned into KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Wednesday, August 3. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

The Montrose Press recently reported on updates relating to the Sunset Mesa body scheme case. The two Montrose women are now formally deemed guilty of mail fraud and aiding in the illegal sale of human remains. Their hearings are set for January 3, 2023 in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney’s Office calculated their sentences will be around 12-16 years.

Nearly 7,000 Coloradans pushed into onerous student loan repayment terms can expect checks in the mail as soon as this week as part of a settlement agreement. Navient, one of the country’s largest student loan servicers, has been ordered to provide 1.85 billion dollars in relief to borrowers nationwide.

The settlement results from legal action brought by 39 state Attorneys General over allegations of predatory lending practices by the company. As part of the settlement agreement, Navient will forgive around 35 million dollars of student loan debt of more than 1300 Coloradans and send out restitution payments to around 7000 more.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio and KGNU's Shannon Young got the details from Colorado State Attorney General Phil Weiser.

FEATURE (7:03)

That wraps up KVNF’s Wednesday Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich, thanks for listening.