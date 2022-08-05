KVNF Regional Newscast: August 5, 2022

You are listening to KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Friday August 5, 2022.

There’s a new nonprofit organization in Delta. The Delta Egyptian Theater Corporation recently formed to purchase and renovate the historic theater located on Main Street. The organization recently announced its goal of raising $100,000 by the end of the year. Funds will go toward purchasing the historic building and renovating the inside. In March, the owners of the theater announced they were planning to sell the business due to unexpected changes to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A man in Egnar, just north of Dove Creek, was detained on Tuesday. The man fired at a youth who was approaching his trailer that was for sale. Witnesses who saw the event unfold said as the youth approached the trailer, the man came outside and pointed a gun at him, then opened fire as the youth drove away.

Lauren Boebert recently backed the Dolores River Canyon Conservation Bill. Boebert along with other Colorado congressional Republicans backed the legislation that will designate three new conservation areas in the state. Boebert announced on Tuesday that she is introducing an identical House of Representatives bill that mirrors the bipartisan bill introduced in the senate last month by U.S. Democratic senators Michael Bennett and Jonh Hickenlooper.

President Biden signed an executive order Wedensday he says will make it easier for people to travel to other states for abortions. As Capitol Coverage Reporter Scott Franz reports, it includes the possibility of financial help.

A bill to improve the country’s road and mountain biking infrastructure passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week. As the Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey reports, the legislation comes as the sport grows in popularity.

The Casper Troopers in Wyoming are among the nation’s oldest drum and bugle corps. And after two years off due to the pandemic, they have a new show. One closely tied to the city’s identity as a hub for the energy industry. Wyoming Public Radio’s Taylar Stagner reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

Thanks for tuning in to KVNF's Friday Regional Newscast.